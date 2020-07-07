105 Kimbel Kourt

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

For Lease - 2016 constructed Avalon Town homes at Coppell is located at MacArthur and Sandy Lake Rd. 3-bed, 2.5 bath and 2-car garage. 3-bedrooms& gameroom upstairs. Luxury & spacious town home with front & back balconies. Upgrades: Engr. wood floor, level-3 Granite in kitchen, level-1 Granite in baths, modern stainless steel appliances & lighting fixtures, designer tile in bath & kitchen, GE SS appliances, accent color walls. Walk to Kroger, CVS, Lakeside Elementary & Universal Academy. Exemplary Coppell ISD schools. Available for immediate move in