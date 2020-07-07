All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 105 Kimbel Kourt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
105 Kimbel Kourt
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:57 PM

105 Kimbel Kourt

105 Kimbel Kourt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

105 Kimbel Kourt, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
For Lease - 2016 constructed Avalon Town homes at Coppell is located at MacArthur and Sandy Lake Rd. 3-bed, 2.5 bath and 2-car garage. 3-bedrooms& gameroom upstairs. Luxury & spacious town home with front & back balconies. Upgrades: Engr. wood floor, level-3 Granite in kitchen, level-1 Granite in baths, modern stainless steel appliances & lighting fixtures, designer tile in bath & kitchen, GE SS appliances, accent color walls. Walk to Kroger, CVS, Lakeside Elementary & Universal Academy. Exemplary Coppell ISD schools. Available for immediate move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Kimbel Kourt have any available units?
105 Kimbel Kourt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 105 Kimbel Kourt have?
Some of 105 Kimbel Kourt's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Kimbel Kourt currently offering any rent specials?
105 Kimbel Kourt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Kimbel Kourt pet-friendly?
No, 105 Kimbel Kourt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 105 Kimbel Kourt offer parking?
Yes, 105 Kimbel Kourt offers parking.
Does 105 Kimbel Kourt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Kimbel Kourt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Kimbel Kourt have a pool?
No, 105 Kimbel Kourt does not have a pool.
Does 105 Kimbel Kourt have accessible units?
No, 105 Kimbel Kourt does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Kimbel Kourt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Kimbel Kourt has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Kimbel Kourt have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Kimbel Kourt does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District