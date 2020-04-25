All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
1041 Colonial Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM

1041 Colonial Drive

1041 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Colonial Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome, has a great layout for entertaining or just relaxing at home! Luxury Townhome in Estates of Coppell. Specious kitchen with breakfast area, island, lots of cabinets and refigerator. Conveniently located with back facing the common green area and community pool with access to community workout room. Near major highways, DFW airport and shopping.Great Schools.Walking distance to Riverchase Elementary, Universal Academy, and City Park. HOA maintains watering the front yard and back yard! Community pool.Pets are case by case.A big step up from apartment living! Fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Colonial Drive have any available units?
1041 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 1041 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 1041 Colonial Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Colonial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 1041 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Colonial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1041 Colonial Drive has a pool.
Does 1041 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 1041 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

