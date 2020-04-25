1041 Colonial Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Townhome, has a great layout for entertaining or just relaxing at home! Luxury Townhome in Estates of Coppell. Specious kitchen with breakfast area, island, lots of cabinets and refigerator. Conveniently located with back facing the common green area and community pool with access to community workout room. Near major highways, DFW airport and shopping.Great Schools.Walking distance to Riverchase Elementary, Universal Academy, and City Park. HOA maintains watering the front yard and back yard! Community pool.Pets are case by case.A big step up from apartment living! Fridge included.