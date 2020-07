Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom + study, 3.5 bath, 3-car garage home in highly-desired Coppell with pool! Large kitchen (with granite & island) opens into the back living room which includes a mounted flat screen TV with surround sound. Large master suite & study downstairs, with three bedrooms & two full baths upstairs. Separate formals. Upstairs has a living (or media) room. Great back yard for entertaining with outdoor kitchen and pool. Owner pays HOA dues & pool service!