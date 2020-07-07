103 Meadow Run Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Easy care, one level, single family home. Large backyard, corner lot, extra parking pad adjoins double drive. Living Room has high ceilings, good light and ample space for lots of seating. There is a small Dining Room and a Breakfast area. Dining Room can be a study or office. Master Bedroom has good closet space, attached master bath and direct access to the backyard. Two other bedrooms share a second bathroom. Utility room is between the Breakfast Room and the Garage. Kitchen is galley style with gas cooking. Garage features workshop or extra storage. Home is very conveniently located to shopping, freeway access, restaurants, schools, medical, etc.