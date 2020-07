Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light & bright, 2 bedroom, 1 Full bath. Coppell Schools. Situated on almost a half acre lot. New wood like laminate flooring in both Bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. 2 inch wood blinds on windows. New roof shingles. There is no garage. Two storage sheds in backyard. Circular drive. Pets are allowed, however there are some pet restrictions. Applicants need to have good credit.