Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10850 laurel creek

10850 Laurel Crk · No Longer Available
Location

10850 Laurel Crk, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine rental home, shows like a model home! Exceptional well kept property with lots of space Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. Large Deck in back with nice size yard and privacy fence. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Close to shopping, great restaurants and Only 5.8 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military family. Easy access to the interstates, Rack space and FT Sam Houston. This one won't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850 laurel creek have any available units?
10850 laurel creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 10850 laurel creek currently offering any rent specials?
10850 laurel creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850 laurel creek pet-friendly?
No, 10850 laurel creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 10850 laurel creek offer parking?
Yes, 10850 laurel creek offers parking.
Does 10850 laurel creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10850 laurel creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850 laurel creek have a pool?
No, 10850 laurel creek does not have a pool.
Does 10850 laurel creek have accessible units?
No, 10850 laurel creek does not have accessible units.
Does 10850 laurel creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 10850 laurel creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10850 laurel creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 10850 laurel creek does not have units with air conditioning.
