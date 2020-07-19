10850 laurel creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine rental home, shows like a model home! Exceptional well kept property with lots of space Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. Large Deck in back with nice size yard and privacy fence. New ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Close to shopping, great restaurants and Only 5.8 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military family. Easy access to the interstates, Rack space and FT Sam Houston. This one won't last