in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table cc payments e-payments garage internet access courtyard fire pit bbq/grill lobby online portal

Ideally located just north of Houston at 201 River Point Drive in Conroe, Texas, near The Woodlands and an easy commute to Downtown; Riverwood Apartments in Conroe is the perfect place in the Greater Houston area for you to escape life’s daily demands with style. Choose from beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature exquisite architectural details—all within in a graceful, sophisticated community setting that’s rich with luxury amenities for the life of convenience and comfort that you crave.

Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are exquisitely designed to offer enviable interior amenities that will serve as the perfect backdrop to your own unique sense of style, with features and options that include.

Riverwood’s North Houston location is the perfect solution to your commute, whether you work ten minutes away in The Woodlands (only 8.8 miles away), or need a convenient, straight shot on I-45 to Downtown Houston.

