Conroe, TX
Riverwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Riverwood

201 River Pointe Dr · (979) 200-4493
Location

201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX 77304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0311 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,163

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 0821 · Avail. now

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0411 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,576

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Unit 5111 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
cc payments
e-payments
garage
internet access
courtyard
fire pit
bbq/grill
lobby
online portal
Ideally located just north of Houston at 201 River Point Drive in Conroe, Texas, near The Woodlands and an easy commute to Downtown; Riverwood Apartments in Conroe is the perfect place in the Greater Houston area for you to escape life’s daily demands with style. Choose from beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature exquisite architectural details—all within in a graceful, sophisticated community setting that’s rich with luxury amenities for the life of convenience and comfort that you crave.
Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments are exquisitely designed to offer enviable interior amenities that will serve as the perfect backdrop to your own unique sense of style, with features and options that include.
Riverwood’s North Houston location is the perfect solution to your commute, whether you work ten minutes away in The Woodlands (only 8.8 miles away), or need a convenient, straight shot on I-45 to Downtown Houston.
And with beautiful Lake Conroe serving as the c

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 99 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverwood have any available units?
Riverwood has 4 units available starting at $1,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverwood have?
Some of Riverwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwood currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwood is pet friendly.
Does Riverwood offer parking?
Yes, Riverwood offers parking.
Does Riverwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwood have a pool?
Yes, Riverwood has a pool.
Does Riverwood have accessible units?
No, Riverwood does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwood has units with dishwashers.
