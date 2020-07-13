Apartment List
94 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Conroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
53 Units Available
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
37 Units Available
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1408 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
21 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
Studio
$845
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
7 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1317 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
23 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
20 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
16 Units Available
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome location right in the center of Conroe with easy access to Lake Conroe and nearby grocery stores and dining options. Serene community with courtyard, dog park and pool. Patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances in units.
11 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
39 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1532 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1344 sqft
23 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
21 Units Available
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1099 sqft
Modern units with gourmet kitchens, oversized garden tubs, wood flooring, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to I-45 and all of greater Houston. Pet friendly with no weight restrictions.
21 Units Available
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1335 sqft
Located just off Longmire Road and Loop 336. Beautiful community with rolling hills, basketball court and tennis court. Units feature W/D, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans.
19 Units Available
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
972 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Conroe and The Woodlands. Beautiful, newly renovated apartments with luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. Brand new gym and business center.
32 Units Available
Rosemary
541 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1038 sqft
Kitchens designed with breakfast bars and pantry storage. Resident clubhouse with billiards, wide screen TV, and complimentary coffee station. Poolside gazebo and lounge with widescreen TV. WG Jones State Forest and I-45 both within a mile.
46 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
43 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
39 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
5 Units Available
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1385 sqft
Open concept living spaces with kitchen islands in most floor plans. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. Fitness center with free instructor, strength-training equipment. Immediate access to I-45.
207 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1442 sqft
13 Units Available
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1413 sqft
Beautiful waterfront homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Residents have access to the clubhouse, courtyard and swimming pool. Highway 105 provides easy access to downtown Conroe's shopping and dining options.
21 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
7 Units Available
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located minutes from The Woodlands and Lake Conroe. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and faux-wood floors. Residents' amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Conroe, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Conroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

