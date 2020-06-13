Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

94 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX

Finding an apartment in Conroe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
33 Units Available
The Grand Estates in the Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$808
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1408 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
20 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
23 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
15 Units Available
Riverwood
201 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1385 sqft
Open concept living spaces with kitchen islands in most floor plans. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. Fitness center with free instructor, strength-training equipment. Immediate access to I-45.
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
31 Units Available
Rosemary
541 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1038 sqft
Kitchens designed with breakfast bars and pantry storage. Resident clubhouse with billiards, wide screen TV, and complimentary coffee station. Poolside gazebo and lounge with widescreen TV. WG Jones State Forest and I-45 both within a mile.
59 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
45 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
24 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
17 Units Available
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome location right in the center of Conroe with easy access to Lake Conroe and nearby grocery stores and dining options. Serene community with courtyard, dog park and pool. Patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances in units.
43 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1532 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
13 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
14 Units Available
The Landings of Conroe
1840 Longmire Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1335 sqft
Located just off Longmire Road and Loop 336. Beautiful community with rolling hills, basketball court and tennis court. Units feature W/D, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Spacious floor plans.
49 Units Available
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
896 sqft
In Conroe, near Montgomery Plaza shopping, Cracker Barrel and I-45. Spacious interiors feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a courtyard.
17 Units Available
The Fountains of Conroe
200 Fountain Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$796
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1317 sqft
Prime location near Lake Conroe, The Grand Theater and nearby golf resorts. Pristine, private community with dog park, carport, pool, playground and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated apartments with laundry in unit and huge closets.
67 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
51 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
37 Units Available
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
972 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Lake Conroe and The Woodlands. Beautiful, newly renovated apartments with luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. Brand new gym and business center.
26 Units Available
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1099 sqft
Modern units with gourmet kitchens, oversized garden tubs, wood flooring, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to I-45 and all of greater Houston. Pet friendly with no weight restrictions.
6 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1344 sqft
20 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
229 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1442 sqft
9 Units Available
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located minutes from The Woodlands and Lake Conroe. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and faux-wood floors. Residents' amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and fitness center.
City Guide for Conroe, TX

What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.

Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.

Having trouble with Craigslist Conroe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Conroe, TX

Finding an apartment in Conroe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

