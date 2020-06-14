71 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 58
1 of 4
1 of 27
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 56
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 31
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 34
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 30
1 of 42
What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.
Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.
Having trouble with Craigslist Conroe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Conroe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.