Apartment List
/
TX
/
conroe
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Conroe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
29 Units Available
Hilltops
2200 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1099 sqft
Modern units with gourmet kitchens, oversized garden tubs, wood flooring, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to I-45 and all of greater Houston. Pet friendly with no weight restrictions.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
33 Units Available
The Grand Estates in the Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$808
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1408 sqft
Beautifully high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and concierge service define this high-end property. Units range from one to four bedrooms. Moments away from dining options. Residents can enjoy a clubhouse on site as well.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd, Conroe, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1187 sqft
Granite countertops and hardwood floors in a community that offers everything from a game room to a clubhouse. Property is located moments from Interstate 45 and within view of the WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
25 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
$
43 Units Available
Towers Woodland
366 FM-1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,134
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1532 sqft
Located between Interstate 45 and WG Jones State Forest, this property offers luxury apartments surrounded by lush grass and shady trees. Fun amenities include a game room, 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
$
13 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
68 Units Available
Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve
165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1351 sqft
New apartments featuring grand entries and lots of natural light. These chic locations offer gourmet kitchens, designer wood-style flooring, and large patios. Lots of space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
7 Units Available
The Abbey at Montgomery Park
2201 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located minutes from The Woodlands and Lake Conroe. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and faux-wood floors. Residents' amenities include two swimming pools, spa, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
19 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
55 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
17 Units Available
West Creek Apartments
2211 Montgomery Park Blvd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Awesome location right in the center of Conroe with easy access to Lake Conroe and nearby grocery stores and dining options. Serene community with courtyard, dog park and pool. Patio/balcony and stainless steel appliances in units.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
$
49 Units Available
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
896 sqft
In Conroe, near Montgomery Plaza shopping, Cracker Barrel and I-45. Spacious interiors feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
51 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
5 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
11 Units Available
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1344 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
229 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1442 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to The Reserve at City Place!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
12 Units Available
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1413 sqft
Beautiful waterfront homes offer stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Residents have access to the clubhouse, courtyard and swimming pool. Highway 105 provides easy access to downtown Conroe's shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 27 at 02:02pm
4 Units Available
Willowbrook Apartments
510 Billie Bess Ln, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
634 sqft
Luxurious community that offers residents gated access, guest parking, and picnic area. Units include dishwasher, extra storage, and central air. Located within steps of shopping and dining, including McKenzie's Barbecue and Casa Ole Mexican.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Sunpark Apartment Homes
2205 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
Nestled in Conroe just outside Houston, Sunpark Apartments is mere minutes from the I45 freeway, Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8, Conroe Outlet Center, The Woodlands Mall, Lake Livingston and Huntsville State Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 17 at 03:23am
10 Units Available
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1225 sqft
Close to I-45 and SH-105. Also within easy reach of Lake Conroe and Woodlands Mall. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and an in-unit laundry. Friendly community with a swimming pool and 24-hr gym.
Results within 1 mile of Conroe
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
The Retreat at the Woodlands
4400 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1436 sqft
Luxury homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. Enjoy a barbecue area, business center and cafe on site. Near Augusta Pines Golf Club and Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
63 Units Available
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1386 sqft
Pet-friendly, gated community with a dog park on-site. Easy access to Highway 242, St. Luke's Hospital, and the many destinations on Market Street. Residents have access to a fully-equipped fitness center.
City Guide for Conroe, TX

What iconic rock and roll star played in the high football field of what was at the time a very small town? Elvis Presley made history in 1955 by shaking his hips for the residents of Conroe, Texas.

Conroe, Texas, is by any standard a booming town. The 2000 census recorded fewer than 37,000 people living within the 37.9 square miles that make up Conroe. When the Census Bureau came back in 2010, the town had spouted 20,000 new souls. Today, Conroe boasts 61,533, which is an impressive increase of over 36,000 since the 2000 census. What is the big draw in Conroe? For one thing, the city sits just seven miles away from Lake Conroe, a popular vacation spot. It is also just miles away from the Sam Houston National Forest, and within commuting range of the Houston-Sugar Land metropolitan area. If you are shopping for both outdoor recreation and big town amenities, then Conroe, Texas is a winner.

Having trouble with Craigslist Conroe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Conroe, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Conroe renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Conroe 1 BedroomsConroe 2 BedroomsConroe 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConroe 3 BedroomsConroe Accessible Apartments
Conroe Apartments with BalconyConroe Apartments with GarageConroe Apartments with GymConroe Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConroe Apartments with Move-in Specials
Conroe Apartments with ParkingConroe Apartments with PoolConroe Apartments with Washer-DryerConroe Dog Friendly ApartmentsConroe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College