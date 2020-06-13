Apartment List
33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Conroe, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
24 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
54 Units Available
The Mansions Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1539 sqft
Granite counters on the inside and a resort-style swimming pool on the outside. Property is a smoke-free community with an on-site concierge and business center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
$
51 Units Available
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1225 sqft
New community located just a short drive from Lake Conroe. Spacious units with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, garden tubs, and high-end faucets with vegetable sprayers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature faux-wood flooring, two-toned cabinets and luxurious design touches. Community offers yoga, fitness center and resident lounge. Located close to Sam Houston National Forest and Crighton Theatre.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
44 Units Available
Heights at Harper's Preserve
17116 Harper's Trace, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1398 sqft
Situated right on Harper's Horsepen Branch and complete with private streets, pristine lake and gate house. Decked out kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Bocce court, gym and pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
13 Units Available
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1232 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom homes in this community, which is situated on acres of land near Lake Conroe. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style swimming pool, gym, coffee bar, and playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
20 Units Available
Alys
15000 Mansions View Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1592 sqft
Resort-style pool with cascading fountain and lap lanes. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Bathrooms with oversized ceramic tile surrounds and jetted tubs. Just minutes to I-45 and WG Jones State Forest.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
229 Units Available
Reserve at City Place
1560 League Line Rd, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1442 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to The Reserve at City Place!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$982
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1268 sqft
Premium apartments located near The Woodlands Mall, dining and entertainment, as well as museums and outdoor activities. Lush, beautiful grounds with resort-style pool and media room. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Sunpark Apartment Homes
2205 N Frazier St, Conroe, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
Nestled in Conroe just outside Houston, Sunpark Apartments is mere minutes from the I45 freeway, Hardy Toll Road and Beltway 8, Conroe Outlet Center, The Woodlands Mall, Lake Livingston and Huntsville State Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
18 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
1200 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Cartwright Road in the heart of Conroe. Close to Downtown Houston and Outlets of Conroe. Newly renovated with great updates in kitchens. Pet-friendly community features on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated September 17 at 03:23am
10 Units Available
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1225 sqft
Close to I-45 and SH-105. Also within easy reach of Lake Conroe and Woodlands Mall. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and an in-unit laundry. Friendly community with a swimming pool and 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1386 sqft
A short distance from shopping/dining options, schools, Sam Houston University, and more. Easy access to I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road. Property boasts a beautiful swimming pool, an auditorium-like theatre, and other amenities. 1-3 bedroom apartments available with gourmet kitchens. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
Alden Bridge
14 Units Available
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1220 sqft
Apartments feature entertainment-style kitchens, dishwasher, large garden tubs and walk-in closets. Enjoy the lagoon-style pool with poolside gas grills, business center with conference room and online resident services.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
977 sqft
Updated homes with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a patio. Onsite amenities include a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and near green spaces like Maplewood Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Grogan's Mill
45 Units Available
The Biltmore
10600 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
980 sqft
Newly renovated apartments found walking distance to Market Street and Tamarak Park. Property offers 3 pools and 2 hot tubs to its residents. Very close to walking/jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
$
Grogan's Mill
23 Units Available
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1293 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Westwood North
39 Units Available
Laurelwoode
10333 Research Forest Dr, Magnolia, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1368 sqft
Cozy units with 9-foot ceilings and hardwood floors. Workout at the fitness center or watch a film at the media center on site. Close to WG Jones State Forest. Right near I-45.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
East Shore
271 Units Available
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,183
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Town Center
72 Units Available
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7039 Kingston Cove 105
7039 Kingston Cove Ln, Montgomery County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1188 sqft
Perfect location with this Lake Conroe waterfront condo on ground floor! Walk out to private boat slips and enjoy open water lake living with a resort feel.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
22 Carmel Court
22 Carmel Court, Montgomery County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2911 sqft
Fabulous one story home located on the 8th hole in the Bentwater Golf Course Community, offering a 24 Hr. Manned Gate.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
46 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
51 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.

Welcome to the June 2020 Conroe Rent Report. Conroe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Conroe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Conroe Rent Report. Conroe rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Conroe rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Conroe rents decline sharply over the past month

Conroe rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Conroe stand at $892 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,091 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Conroe's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Conroe throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Conroe rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Conroe has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Conroe is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Conroe's median two-bedroom rent of $1,091 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Conroe.
    • While rents in Conroe remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Conroe than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Conroe.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

