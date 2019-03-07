All apartments in Conroe
Last updated November 28 2019 at 5:21 PM

9074 Rose Canyon Drive

9074 Rose Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9074 Rose Canyon Drive, Conroe, TX 77302

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
The home is currently occupied by a tenant. New photos will be forth coming. Normal move in time is available.This beautiful Trendmaker home has 4678 square feet, wood floors, large kitchen with eating area island, large breakfast room and numerous architectural touches. The large master ensuite located on the first floor, has a sitting area with fireplace . Upstairs are three large bedrooms, gameroom and 2 additional baths. Not only does the home boast 3 garages but also an attached workshop. The backyard, surrounded by tropical plants and mature palm trees has a pool, rock waterfall, spa and a firepit. Located in prestigious Crighton Woods on 1/2 acre, this home can be yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9074 Rose Canyon Drive have any available units?
9074 Rose Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conroe, TX.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9074 Rose Canyon Drive have?
Some of 9074 Rose Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9074 Rose Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9074 Rose Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9074 Rose Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9074 Rose Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conroe.
Does 9074 Rose Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9074 Rose Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 9074 Rose Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9074 Rose Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9074 Rose Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9074 Rose Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 9074 Rose Canyon Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9074 Rose Canyon Drive has accessible units.
Does 9074 Rose Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9074 Rose Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

