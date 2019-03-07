9074 Rose Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible fire pit game room parking pool garage hot tub

The home is currently occupied by a tenant. New photos will be forth coming. Normal move in time is available.This beautiful Trendmaker home has 4678 square feet, wood floors, large kitchen with eating area island, large breakfast room and numerous architectural touches. The large master ensuite located on the first floor, has a sitting area with fireplace . Upstairs are three large bedrooms, gameroom and 2 additional baths. Not only does the home boast 3 garages but also an attached workshop. The backyard, surrounded by tropical plants and mature palm trees has a pool, rock waterfall, spa and a firepit. Located in prestigious Crighton Woods on 1/2 acre, this home can be yours.