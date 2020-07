Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home. Very clean, fresh paint, updated wood/tile flooring, with updated fixtures. This home has a great backyard that and is perfect for entertaining. Priced to move fast, this property will not last long!

DON'T HAVE A REALTOR? CALL 832-981-5941 TO SCHEDULE A SELF SHOWING.