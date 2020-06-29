2477 Fm 1488 Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

The Grand Estates in the Forest is located in Conroe, Texas, neighboring The Woodlands, a flourishing community known for its outstanding quality of life with diverse recreational opportunities. An ideal location for both single professionals and families, The Grand Estates brings the best of the best together so you can live in a community that allows you to meet new people, try new things and live the life you've always dreamed of. The naturally beautiful setting of The Woodlands is alluring on its own, providing many lush green spaces, including golf courses, forest preserves, and well-manicured parks. A defining characteristic of The Grand Estates in the Forest is that it backs up to W.G. Jones State Forest.The Grand Estates in the Forest is not located at or part of The Woodlands development. The Woodlands is a registered trademark of The Woodlands Land Development Company, LP.