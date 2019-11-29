All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated November 29 2019 at 4:30 AM

6804 Herbert Road

6804 Herbert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6804 Herbert Street, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
walk in closets
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
hot tub
new construction
NEW HOME on almost half an acre in Colleyville with convenient access to shopping & DFW Airport. This Contemporary beauty has enough space for a growing family or possibly multi-generations with the split master and guest suite on the main floor. The open floor plan has a large chef's kitchen w drop in range, farm sink & large island overlooking the family & breakfast area w views of the backyard. Master suite has a sitting area & hardwood flooring w a spa-like bath & large custom closet. Upstairs you will find a large game room, media w wet bar, three additional bedrooms w walk-in closets & an expansive balcony. Enjoy quiet evenings on the covered patio overlooking the ample backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Herbert Road have any available units?
6804 Herbert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 6804 Herbert Road have?
Some of 6804 Herbert Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Herbert Road currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Herbert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Herbert Road pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Herbert Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 6804 Herbert Road offer parking?
No, 6804 Herbert Road does not offer parking.
Does 6804 Herbert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Herbert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Herbert Road have a pool?
No, 6804 Herbert Road does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Herbert Road have accessible units?
No, 6804 Herbert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Herbert Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 Herbert Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 Herbert Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 Herbert Road does not have units with air conditioning.

