613 Colleyville Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage internet access

Gorgeous 4Bdrm, 3Bath custom home in GCISD. Unique & spacious floor plan. Hard to find newer home in quiet neighborhood on large lot with beautiful, mature trees. Builder upgrades throughout ~ hardwood floors, lovely crown moulding, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops, neutral colors, elegant lighting & fans, built-in desk adjacent to kitchen, large upstairs game room, Jack & Jill bathroom upstairs each with private vanity; walk-in closets, covered porch & back patio. Lawn care included. *Renters beware of internet scams- licensed Realtor (not owner) responds to inquiries & showing requests. All information deemed accurate, but may be subject to verification.