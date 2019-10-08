All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:01 AM

613 Colleyville Terrace

613 Colleyville Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

613 Colleyville Terrace, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 4Bdrm, 3Bath custom home in GCISD. Unique & spacious floor plan. Hard to find newer home in quiet neighborhood on large lot with beautiful, mature trees. Builder upgrades throughout ~ hardwood floors, lovely crown moulding, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops, neutral colors, elegant lighting & fans, built-in desk adjacent to kitchen, large upstairs game room, Jack & Jill bathroom upstairs each with private vanity; walk-in closets, covered porch & back patio. Lawn care included. *Renters beware of internet scams- licensed Realtor (not owner) responds to inquiries & showing requests. All information deemed accurate, but may be subject to verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Colleyville Terrace have any available units?
613 Colleyville Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 613 Colleyville Terrace have?
Some of 613 Colleyville Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Colleyville Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
613 Colleyville Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Colleyville Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 613 Colleyville Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 613 Colleyville Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 613 Colleyville Terrace offers parking.
Does 613 Colleyville Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Colleyville Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Colleyville Terrace have a pool?
No, 613 Colleyville Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 613 Colleyville Terrace have accessible units?
No, 613 Colleyville Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Colleyville Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Colleyville Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Colleyville Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Colleyville Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

