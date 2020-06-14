612 Eudaly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Beautiful updated home in the heart of Colleyville. 3 bed 2 bath single story with open layout and split bedrooms. Home has newer appliances, newer AC, and newer refrigerator. Yard care included in the lease. Pets on a case by case bases.

Nearby schools include Colleyville Elementary School, Colleyville Middle School and Bransford Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Whole Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Village Cafe & Bakery, Starbucks and Vitality Bowls. Nearby restaurants include The Londoner, Ruggeri's and Ruggeri's Ristorante.