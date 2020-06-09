All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:19 AM

513 Eudaly Drive

513 Eudaly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

513 Eudaly Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Beautiful updated home in the heart of Colleyville. 3 bed 2 bath single story with open layout and split bedrooms. Home has newer appliances, newer AC, and newer refrigerator. Yard care included in the lease. Pets on a case by case bases.
Nearby schools include Colleyville Elementary School, Colleyville Middle School and Bransford Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Whole Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Village Cafe & Bakery, Starbucks and Vitality Bowls. Nearby restaurants include The Londoner, Ruggeri's and Ruggeri's Ristorante.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Eudaly Drive have any available units?
513 Eudaly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 513 Eudaly Drive have?
Some of 513 Eudaly Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Eudaly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Eudaly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Eudaly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Eudaly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 513 Eudaly Drive offer parking?
No, 513 Eudaly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 513 Eudaly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Eudaly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Eudaly Drive have a pool?
No, 513 Eudaly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 Eudaly Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Eudaly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Eudaly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 Eudaly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Eudaly Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 Eudaly Drive has units with air conditioning.

