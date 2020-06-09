513 Eudaly Drive

Amenities
Beautiful updated home in the heart of Colleyville. 3 bed 2 bath single story with open layout and split bedrooms. Home has newer appliances, newer AC, and newer refrigerator. Yard care included in the lease. Pets on a case by case bases.
Nearby schools include Colleyville Elementary School, Colleyville Middle School and Bransford Elementary School. The closest grocery store is Whole Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Village Cafe & Bakery, Starbucks and Vitality Bowls. Nearby restaurants include The Londoner, Ruggeri's and Ruggeri's Ristorante.