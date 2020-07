Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

This stunning 4 bedroom home sits on 2.09 acres in Colleyville. The home has 2,804 square feet and has a light and bright open concept. There is plenty of room in the kitchen, with a gas cooktop and a double oven. There is a nice laundry room, and a master walk-in closet. Contact us to schedule a showing! Application fee of $49 for all applicants 18 years or older. One dog ok 50lbs or under. No aggressive breeds, no cats. Pet deposit $750, $250 non-refundable.