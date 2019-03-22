2000 Tarrant Lane

Amenities

Located in the sought after Ross Downs neighborhood, situated in Colleyville and GCISD!! This one-owner, 1-story home with spacious 2,495 sqft, boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - fresh paint and new carpets throughout! Offering an open floor plan with large kitchen with island, side-by-side refrigerator, plenty of cabinet and counter space! Highlights include fireplace, security gate at driveway, LED lights, August smart lock and an extra refrigerator in the garage! Wonderful fenced-in backyard with covered patio includes a private orchard (pear, apple, and persimmon trees), Close to Kimzey Park, shopping, dining & entertainment! No pets, please. HOA fees paid by Owner. This house is a must-see!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.