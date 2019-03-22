All apartments in Colleyville
2000 Tarrant Lane
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:48 PM

2000 Tarrant Lane

2000 Tarrant Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2000 Tarrant Lane, Colleyville, TX 76034
Ross Downs Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Located in the sought after Ross Downs neighborhood, situated in Colleyville and GCISD!! This one-owner, 1-story home with spacious 2,495 sqft, boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms - fresh paint and new carpets throughout! Offering an open floor plan with large kitchen with island, side-by-side refrigerator, plenty of cabinet and counter space! Highlights include fireplace, security gate at driveway, LED lights, August smart lock and an extra refrigerator in the garage! Wonderful fenced-in backyard with covered patio includes a private orchard (pear, apple, and persimmon trees), Close to Kimzey Park, shopping, dining & entertainment! No pets, please. HOA fees paid by Owner. This house is a must-see!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Tarrant Lane have any available units?
2000 Tarrant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 2000 Tarrant Lane have?
Some of 2000 Tarrant Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Tarrant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Tarrant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Tarrant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Tarrant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 2000 Tarrant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Tarrant Lane offers parking.
Does 2000 Tarrant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Tarrant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Tarrant Lane have a pool?
No, 2000 Tarrant Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Tarrant Lane have accessible units?
No, 2000 Tarrant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Tarrant Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Tarrant Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Tarrant Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Tarrant Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

