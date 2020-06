Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

917 Willow Pond Available 08/01/20 One beautiful home at this convenient location. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath brick duplex. This home features a large open concept design and a fenced back yard. Each of the large bedrooms has a private full bath. Washer/Dryer and All kitchen appliances are included with the home. Pets are accepted with additional deposit and fees.



Home features plank and tile flooring throughout. Brand new plank flooring in bedrooms!



CALL JNB PLATINUM TODAY! 979-776-4300.



(RLNE2077786)