pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

JULY MOVE IN! This two story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is close to A & M on Northgate. Fresh paint and brand new flooring throughout. This unit includes refrigerator, and washer/dyer connections. Pets on a case by case basis with an additional deposit. For more information please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $695 DEPOSIT: $695