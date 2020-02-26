All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 4810 Drake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
4810 Drake Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:29 AM

4810 Drake Drive

4810 Drake Dr · (979) 255-4877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4810 Drake Dr, College Station, TX 77845
Southwood Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this newly built, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom, home nestled on one acre in the easily accessible subdivision of Duck Haven. Not only is the kitchen spacious and bright, but it features contemporary granite counter tops, dual-tone shaker-style cabinets, taupe luxury wood-look vinyl flooring, kitchen back splash, LED lighting, sleek plumbing fixtures, large under mount kitchen sink, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a gas range, and a walk in pantry. The master bedroom includes a separate soaking tub, a tile encased standing shower, dual vanities, modern plumbing fixtures and hardware, and two walk in closets. Easily convert one of the four bedrooms into a study for a serene work environment. Washer and dryer not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Drake Drive have any available units?
4810 Drake Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4810 Drake Drive have?
Some of 4810 Drake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Drake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Drake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Drake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4810 Drake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4810 Drake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Drake Drive does offer parking.
Does 4810 Drake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Drake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Drake Drive have a pool?
No, 4810 Drake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4810 Drake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4810 Drake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Drake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 Drake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 Drake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4810 Drake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4810 Drake Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity