4810 Drake Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this newly built, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom, home nestled on one acre in the easily accessible subdivision of Duck Haven. Not only is the kitchen spacious and bright, but it features contemporary granite counter tops, dual-tone shaker-style cabinets, taupe luxury wood-look vinyl flooring, kitchen back splash, LED lighting, sleek plumbing fixtures, large under mount kitchen sink, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a gas range, and a walk in pantry. The master bedroom includes a separate soaking tub, a tile encased standing shower, dual vanities, modern plumbing fixtures and hardware, and two walk in closets. Easily convert one of the four bedrooms into a study for a serene work environment. Washer and dryer not included.