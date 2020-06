Amenities

Newly Renovated Duplex on TAMU Bus Route!! - This duplex will be newly renovated! It is close to everything in town and near the heart of College Station. University Oaks is a short drive or bike ride from the Texas A&M campus and is also on the bus route. Included in the long list of features are the following. Yard is not fenced.



-New flooring

-W/D included

-Refinished cabinetry

-New full paint

-Large living area

-Large bedrooms

-Pet friendly (some breed restrictions)

-AND much more



**Pictures are of neighboring duplex we renovated. We will renovate this unit upon move-out.**



To set up a tour, call 979-764-RENT (7368). Find more rentals in Bryan & College Station at www.twincityproperties.com/vacancies/



