College Station, TX
4126 McFarland Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4126 McFarland Dr

4126 Mcfarland Dr · (979) 822-9223
Location

4126 Mcfarland Dr, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $1600 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
Available 08/01/20 Rent: $1,600.00/mo.
Deposit: $1,600.00

Available August 1st!
This gorgeous 4-4 house is in the Southern Trace area (William D. Fitch and Wellborn), with 1-1 downstairs and 3-3 upstairs. Each bedroom has nice walk-in closets and its own bathroom with granite counter tops and a tub/shower combo. The kitchen has granite counter tops, dining table, frost-free refrigerator, electric range, microwave oven, dishwasher, disposal. Also has central air & heat, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, mini blinds, and a privacy fenced yard. Front yard care is provided.

Just minutes from Texas A&M University, as well as lots of new restaurants and shops along Wellborn Rd. including the new Tower Point HEB center (2.5 mi.), this house is located within the Spring Creek Elementary, Cypress Grove Intermediate, and College Station Middle and High School Districts.

Please call us to set up an appointment to view the property or for more information. You can also visit our website to view our other available properties at willrentbcs.com (willrentbcs -dot- com).

Williams Rentals has been providing affordable, quality housing to the Bryan College Station community since 1968. We are a locally owned family business and pride ourselves in taking care of our properties and our tenants. We look for responsible, reliable tenants and, in return, we do our best to always provide attentive customer service and maintenance.

Williams Rentals is an equal housing opportunity company. Our properties are available to all qualified applicants, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, handicap or national origin. In accordance with fair-housing laws, we'll make reasonable accommodations to our rules, policies, practices, or services. We are not set up to accept Section 8 Vouchers from Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

(RLNE2797402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 McFarland Dr have any available units?
4126 McFarland Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4126 McFarland Dr have?
Some of 4126 McFarland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 McFarland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4126 McFarland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 McFarland Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4126 McFarland Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4126 McFarland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4126 McFarland Dr does offer parking.
Does 4126 McFarland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 McFarland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 McFarland Dr have a pool?
No, 4126 McFarland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4126 McFarland Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 4126 McFarland Dr has accessible units.
Does 4126 McFarland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 McFarland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 McFarland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4126 McFarland Dr has units with air conditioning.
