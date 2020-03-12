4126 McFarland Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking

Available 08/01/20 Rent: $1,600.00/mo.

Deposit: $1,600.00



Available August 1st!

This gorgeous 4-4 house is in the Southern Trace area (William D. Fitch and Wellborn), with 1-1 downstairs and 3-3 upstairs. Each bedroom has nice walk-in closets and its own bathroom with granite counter tops and a tub/shower combo. The kitchen has granite counter tops, dining table, frost-free refrigerator, electric range, microwave oven, dishwasher, disposal. Also has central air & heat, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, mini blinds, and a privacy fenced yard. Front yard care is provided.



Just minutes from Texas A&M University, as well as lots of new restaurants and shops along Wellborn Rd. including the new Tower Point HEB center (2.5 mi.), this house is located within the Spring Creek Elementary, Cypress Grove Intermediate, and College Station Middle and High School Districts.



Please call us to set up an appointment to view the property or for more information. You can also visit our website to view our other available properties at willrentbcs.com (willrentbcs -dot- com).



Williams Rentals has been providing affordable, quality housing to the Bryan College Station community since 1968. We are a locally owned family business and pride ourselves in taking care of our properties and our tenants. We look for responsible, reliable tenants and, in return, we do our best to always provide attentive customer service and maintenance.



Williams Rentals is an equal housing opportunity company. Our properties are available to all qualified applicants, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, handicap or national origin. In accordance with fair-housing laws, we'll make reasonable accommodations to our rules, policies, practices, or services. We are not set up to accept Section 8 Vouchers from Housing and Urban Development (HUD).



(RLNE2797402)