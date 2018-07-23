4107 Mcfarland Drive

Amenities

SPACIOUS, WELL-MAINTAINED 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house just minutes away from Texas A&M University! Every bedroom includes the privacy of its own bath! The home features a large, open concept and functional floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen, ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, and plenty of room for entertaining in the backyard! One spacious bedroom and bathroom are downstairs, and upstairs are 3 more bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The fenced back yard includes a storage area and access to 4 designated parking spaces. Located minutes from the Texas A&M campus, multiple hospitals, grocery shopping!