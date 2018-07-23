All apartments in College Station
Find more places like 4107 Mcfarland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
4107 Mcfarland Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

4107 Mcfarland Drive

4107 Mcfarland Dr · (979) 777-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4107 Mcfarland Dr, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS, WELL-MAINTAINED 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house just minutes away from Texas A&M University! Every bedroom includes the privacy of its own bath! The home features a large, open concept and functional floor plan, granite countertops in the kitchen, ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, and plenty of room for entertaining in the backyard! One spacious bedroom and bathroom are downstairs, and upstairs are 3 more bedrooms with their own bathrooms. The fenced back yard includes a storage area and access to 4 designated parking spaces. Located minutes from the Texas A&M campus, multiple hospitals, grocery shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Mcfarland Drive have any available units?
4107 Mcfarland Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4107 Mcfarland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Mcfarland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Mcfarland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Mcfarland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 4107 Mcfarland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Mcfarland Drive does offer parking.
Does 4107 Mcfarland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Mcfarland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Mcfarland Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 Mcfarland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Mcfarland Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 Mcfarland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Mcfarland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Mcfarland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 Mcfarland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4107 Mcfarland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4107 Mcfarland Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms
College Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Gym
College Station Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity