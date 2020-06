Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Available 07/01/20 Two beautiful homes available! Great 3 bed, 3 bath duplex on short cul-de-sac end of Oldenburg. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room, Pass-thru eating bar into Kitchen, Very spacious open concept design. Both homes will have new flooring throughout.



Large laundry room with washer/dryer provided. Easy access with a right hand turn onto Wellborn Road and short distance to Texas A&M. Nice layout and privacy fenced backyard. Short Cul-de-sac allows for easy access to this unit.



(RLNE4833093)