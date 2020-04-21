3511 Haverford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking pool garage internet access volleyball court

Welcome Home...NOW PRE-LEASING...this home is located just 2.5 miles from Texas A&M University in the University Heights Subdivision in South College Station. This home built in 2013 by a custom homebuilder has a finish out that will make you feel right at home! This spacious floorplan is a 5 bed/ 4 bath with a 2 car garage at over 2000 square feet. Granite countertops, minimal carpet, fenced backyard and a 55" TV in the living room make this ideal home even better. The subdivision features a pool, volleyball & basketball court, and a large dog park is coming soon! In addition to use of the amenities basic cable/internet, lawn care, and pest control are included in your rent