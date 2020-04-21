All apartments in College Station
3511 Haverford Road
3511 Haverford Road

3511 Haverford Road · (713) 254-3027
Location

3511 Haverford Road, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,625

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2072 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Welcome Home...NOW PRE-LEASING...this home is located just 2.5 miles from Texas A&M University in the University Heights Subdivision in South College Station. This home built in 2013 by a custom homebuilder has a finish out that will make you feel right at home! This spacious floorplan is a 5 bed/ 4 bath with a 2 car garage at over 2000 square feet. Granite countertops, minimal carpet, fenced backyard and a 55" TV in the living room make this ideal home even better. The subdivision features a pool, volleyball & basketball court, and a large dog park is coming soon! In addition to use of the amenities basic cable/internet, lawn care, and pest control are included in your rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3511 Haverford Road have any available units?
3511 Haverford Road has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3511 Haverford Road have?
Some of 3511 Haverford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Haverford Road currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Haverford Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Haverford Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3511 Haverford Road is pet friendly.
Does 3511 Haverford Road offer parking?
Yes, 3511 Haverford Road does offer parking.
Does 3511 Haverford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Haverford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Haverford Road have a pool?
Yes, 3511 Haverford Road has a pool.
Does 3511 Haverford Road have accessible units?
No, 3511 Haverford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Haverford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Haverford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3511 Haverford Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3511 Haverford Road does not have units with air conditioning.
