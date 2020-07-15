All apartments in College Station
3318 General Parkway - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:16 AM

3318 General Parkway - 1

3318 General Pkwy · (979) 224-0405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3318 General Pkwy, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
internet access
ALL BILLS PAID!! Great 1 bedroom 1 private bathroom available in this 3/3 Barracks Unit. Fully furnished except for your bedroom! Property includes fridge, washer and dryer for your use. Includes access to BearX clubhouse and all the amenities offered by one of the premiere places in Bryan/College Station! Contact Jason Tilby with The Legacy Team at RE/MAX 20/20 today to schedule your viewing. 979.224.0405
Deposit: $750
Rent: $750
Featuring BearX Cove a "Daycation" Resort-type vibe of a clubhouse that features a lazy river, BCS's only surf simulation pool, swim up bars, a full clubhouse, work out areas, cable wake board park, rentable cabanas, dog park and so much more to do to unwind between classes or after that terrible exam or those long hours cramming! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 General Parkway - 1 have any available units?
3318 General Parkway - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 3318 General Parkway - 1 have?
Some of 3318 General Parkway - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 General Parkway - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3318 General Parkway - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 General Parkway - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 General Parkway - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3318 General Parkway - 1 offer parking?
No, 3318 General Parkway - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3318 General Parkway - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 General Parkway - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 General Parkway - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3318 General Parkway - 1 has a pool.
Does 3318 General Parkway - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3318 General Parkway - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 General Parkway - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 General Parkway - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 General Parkway - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3318 General Parkway - 1 has units with air conditioning.
