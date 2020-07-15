3318 General Parkway - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool internet access

ALL BILLS PAID!! Great 1 bedroom 1 private bathroom available in this 3/3 Barracks Unit. Fully furnished except for your bedroom! Property includes fridge, washer and dryer for your use. Includes access to BearX clubhouse and all the amenities offered by one of the premiere places in Bryan/College Station! Contact Jason Tilby with The Legacy Team at RE/MAX 20/20 today to schedule your viewing. 979.224.0405

Deposit: $750

Rent: $750

Featuring BearX Cove a "Daycation" Resort-type vibe of a clubhouse that features a lazy river, BCS's only surf simulation pool, swim up bars, a full clubhouse, work out areas, cable wake board park, rentable cabanas, dog park and so much more to do to unwind between classes or after that terrible exam or those long hours cramming! Call today!