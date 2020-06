Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of College Station and close to A&M campus in Williams Gate. This 3 way split floor plan features granite counter tops, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, over sized master with two walk in closets. Large covered patio. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. House is partially furnished or furniture can be removed. Pre-leasing for August 2020. On the TAMU Bus Route. Most desirable student area in College Station!