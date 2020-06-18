3306 Lieutenant

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking dog park internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking internet access

Gorgeous 4bed 4 bath townhome located in The Barracks! The living room and kitchen has stained concrete floors, granite countertops, and the unit will come with all appliances including the washer and dryer. Each room has its own bathroom & large closet. This particular townhome has a dog park located across the street, and is walking distance to the mailboxes. Since no units are across the street, there's ample parking & less traffic. Parking's in the back of the unit. Rent includes high speed internet, cable, lawn care & pest control.