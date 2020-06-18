All apartments in College Station
3306 Lieutenant

3306 Lieutenant Avenue · (337) 397-2089
Location

3306 Lieutenant Avenue, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
dog park
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
internet access
Gorgeous 4bed 4 bath townhome located in The Barracks! The living room and kitchen has stained concrete floors, granite countertops, and the unit will come with all appliances including the washer and dryer. Each room has its own bathroom & large closet. This particular townhome has a dog park located across the street, and is walking distance to the mailboxes. Since no units are across the street, there's ample parking & less traffic. Parking's in the back of the unit. Rent includes high speed internet, cable, lawn care & pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Lieutenant have any available units?
3306 Lieutenant has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3306 Lieutenant have?
Some of 3306 Lieutenant's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Lieutenant currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Lieutenant isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Lieutenant pet-friendly?
Yes, 3306 Lieutenant is pet friendly.
Does 3306 Lieutenant offer parking?
Yes, 3306 Lieutenant does offer parking.
Does 3306 Lieutenant have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 Lieutenant offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Lieutenant have a pool?
No, 3306 Lieutenant does not have a pool.
Does 3306 Lieutenant have accessible units?
No, 3306 Lieutenant does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Lieutenant have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Lieutenant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3306 Lieutenant have units with air conditioning?
No, 3306 Lieutenant does not have units with air conditioning.
