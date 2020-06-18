305 Landsburg Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated house in desirable Edelweiss Estates- Centrally located close to Schools, shopping, Hospital and easy access to Texas A&M. Freshly painted interior and exterior, granite counter top and vanities. Extensive wood floors through out the house. Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator and microwave), cabinet galore and excessive counter space. Formal dining is for entertaining. Spacious 4 bedrooms with ample storage space. Large living room with brick fireplace is for family gatherings. Large back yard with covered patio is very functional. A must see!!