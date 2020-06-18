All apartments in College Station
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

305 Landsburg Lane

305 Landsburg Lane · (979) 777-4962
Location

305 Landsburg Lane, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated house in desirable Edelweiss Estates- Centrally located close to Schools, shopping, Hospital and easy access to Texas A&M. Freshly painted interior and exterior, granite counter top and vanities. Extensive wood floors through out the house. Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances (new refrigerator and microwave), cabinet galore and excessive counter space. Formal dining is for entertaining. Spacious 4 bedrooms with ample storage space. Large living room with brick fireplace is for family gatherings. Large back yard with covered patio is very functional. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Landsburg Lane have any available units?
305 Landsburg Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Landsburg Lane have?
Some of 305 Landsburg Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Landsburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Landsburg Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Landsburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 305 Landsburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 305 Landsburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 305 Landsburg Lane does offer parking.
Does 305 Landsburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Landsburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Landsburg Lane have a pool?
No, 305 Landsburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 Landsburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Landsburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Landsburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Landsburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Landsburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Landsburg Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
