Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

305 Chimney Hill Drive

305 Chimney Hill Drive · (903) 353-4207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 Chimney Hill Drive, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2027 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and live in the lovely Chimney Hill community just five minutes away from shopping and dining at Century Square! Once inside this elegant 3/2.5/2 you will find a functional layout that flows together gracefully. This home features bright windows, soaring ceilings and gorgeous new floors! The kitchen is flooded with natural light through large windows in the surrounding living, dining, and breakfast rooms. Sit by the cozy fire place or head upstairs for a fun game night on the landing! The back yard has an abundance of mature shrubs, cool shade trees and blossoming perennials. Never worry about front or back yard lawn care, the HOA has it covered! Located 0.3 miles from A&M bus route 12!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Chimney Hill Drive have any available units?
305 Chimney Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Chimney Hill Drive have?
Some of 305 Chimney Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Chimney Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Chimney Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Chimney Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 305 Chimney Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 305 Chimney Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Chimney Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 305 Chimney Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Chimney Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Chimney Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Chimney Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Chimney Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Chimney Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Chimney Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Chimney Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Chimney Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Chimney Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
