305 Chimney Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come and live in the lovely Chimney Hill community just five minutes away from shopping and dining at Century Square! Once inside this elegant 3/2.5/2 you will find a functional layout that flows together gracefully. This home features bright windows, soaring ceilings and gorgeous new floors! The kitchen is flooded with natural light through large windows in the surrounding living, dining, and breakfast rooms. Sit by the cozy fire place or head upstairs for a fun game night on the landing! The back yard has an abundance of mature shrubs, cool shade trees and blossoming perennials. Never worry about front or back yard lawn care, the HOA has it covered! Located 0.3 miles from A&M bus route 12!