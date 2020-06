Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3 bed 2 bath condo leasing for the fall of 2020! Located near the TAMU bus stop and shuttle, this home offers convenience to grocery store, shopping and much more. The spacious living area and kitchen boast tile flooring, and laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms. Nice patio for relaxing and entertaining. Washer and Dryer included. Call for an appointment!