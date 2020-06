Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Don't miss this GREAT Townhome. Well maintained 2 bed 2 bath townhome in a GREAT location! Easy access to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and schools! This property has an attached one car garage. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Pets on case by case basis with additional deposit. If you're interested, please TEXT Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979-587-8386.

RENT: $1050 DEPOSIT: $1050