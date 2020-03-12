2520 Kimbolton Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN CASTLEGATE II!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in one of the most desired communities in College Station and within walking distance to the community parks, fishing ponds, the community pool, and the elementary school! This home is in incredible condition and boast amazing finishes such as designer tile and wood flooring, granite counters throughout, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceilings, a covered rear patio and a HUGE backyard! It even has a top-of-the-line 2-stage HVAC system that is extremely energy efficient and will save you money! This home literally has it all and won't last long!