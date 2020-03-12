All apartments in College Station
2520 Kimbolton Drive

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2520 Kimbolton Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Castlegate Expansion

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2221 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN CASTLEGATE II!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in one of the most desired communities in College Station and within walking distance to the community parks, fishing ponds, the community pool, and the elementary school! This home is in incredible condition and boast amazing finishes such as designer tile and wood flooring, granite counters throughout, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceilings, a covered rear patio and a HUGE backyard! It even has a top-of-the-line 2-stage HVAC system that is extremely energy efficient and will save you money! This home literally has it all and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Kimbolton Drive have any available units?
2520 Kimbolton Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2520 Kimbolton Drive have?
Some of 2520 Kimbolton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Kimbolton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Kimbolton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Kimbolton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Kimbolton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 2520 Kimbolton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Kimbolton Drive does offer parking.
Does 2520 Kimbolton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 Kimbolton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Kimbolton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Kimbolton Drive has a pool.
Does 2520 Kimbolton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2520 Kimbolton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Kimbolton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Kimbolton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 Kimbolton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2520 Kimbolton Drive has units with air conditioning.
