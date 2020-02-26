2513 Hickory Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities

AUGUST MOVE IN!!!! One Block from TAMU Shuttle Stop. Wood laminate floors, raised ceilings in living room, carpet in bedrooms only. Inside Utility Room with extra storage and space for a full size washer & dryer. Living room flows into dining area with an open concept. Pass Through bar from kitchen to dining room. Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Electric Oven, Garbage Disposal and Full Size Pantry. Video available to be sent until shelter in place has been lifted.