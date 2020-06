Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This beautiful 4 bed 4 bath property features spacious rooms, granite counters throughout the home, beautiful wood like floors on the first floor and carpet in the upstairs bedrooms with tile floors in the restrooms. COMES WITH WASHER DRYER, lawn care. Conveniently close to Post Oak Mall and only a few minutes to TAMU.