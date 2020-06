Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2401 A Bosque Available 09/08/20 On the bus route!! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental located in South College Station. 2 story unit with both bedrooms located on the 2nd level, with a privacy fenced outdoor patio. All appliances included. Less than 3 miles from Texas A&M University (on bus route), restaurants, shopping and hospitals. Call today for a private showing!



