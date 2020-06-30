All apartments in College Station
Find more places like
1755 Heath Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
College Station, TX
/
1755 Heath Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

1755 Heath Drive

1755 Heath Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
College Station
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1755 Heath Drive, College Station, TX 77845

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
volleyball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
volleyball court
Immaculately kept townhome in the Spring Creek development. Entire home was recently re-painted. Spacious open concept floorplan features a large living room with wood-look tile floors, wonderful eat-in kitchen, large breakfast area, laundry room, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms downstairs. Upstairs is a large 3rd bedroom & bathroom. Nice fenced backyard with a covered patio. Amenities include swimming pool, cabana, and sand volleyball court. Home was previously a game-day rental property and very seldom used. Owner will also rent the property fully furnished for $2,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Similar Listings

Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd
College Station, TX 77840
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr
College Station, TX 77845
Pearl
505 Harvey Road
College Station, TX 77840
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln
College Station, TX 77840
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road
College Station, TX 77845
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1755 Heath Drive have any available units?
1755 Heath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1755 Heath Drive have?
Some of 1755 Heath Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Heath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Heath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Heath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Heath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1755 Heath Drive offer parking?
No, 1755 Heath Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1755 Heath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1755 Heath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Heath Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Heath Drive has a pool.
Does 1755 Heath Drive have accessible units?
No, 1755 Heath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Heath Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Heath Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Heath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1755 Heath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with GymsCollege Station Apartments with PoolsCollege Station Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TXBellville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek DistrictSouthern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSam Houston State UniversityBaylor College of Medicine