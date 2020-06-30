1755 Heath Drive.

Amenities

Immaculately kept townhome in the Spring Creek development. Entire home was recently re-painted. Spacious open concept floorplan features a large living room with wood-look tile floors, wonderful eat-in kitchen, large breakfast area, laundry room, 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms downstairs. Upstairs is a large 3rd bedroom & bathroom. Nice fenced backyard with a covered patio. Amenities include swimming pool, cabana, and sand volleyball court. Home was previously a game-day rental property and very seldom used. Owner will also rent the property fully furnished for $2,000.