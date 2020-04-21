All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1239 Canyon Creek

1239 Canyon Creek Circle · (936) 348-1805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1239 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX 77840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1239 Canyon Creek · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed/ 3 Bath close to TAMU! August 2020 Pre-Lease! - This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Canyon Creek has been completely updated! This spacious 2 story patio home boasts a huge, 2 story entryway, large living room and a spacious, galley kitchen! New, stylish vinyl wood flooring throughout, updated light fixtures and hardware, fresh paint on all walls gives the home a very modern look and feel. This one won't be available long! Call Lexi Standley at 936-348-1805 today for a private showing!

(RLNE5447062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Canyon Creek have any available units?
1239 Canyon Creek has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 Canyon Creek have?
Some of 1239 Canyon Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Canyon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Canyon Creek isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Canyon Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 Canyon Creek is pet friendly.
Does 1239 Canyon Creek offer parking?
No, 1239 Canyon Creek does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Canyon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Canyon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Canyon Creek have a pool?
No, 1239 Canyon Creek does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Canyon Creek have accessible units?
No, 1239 Canyon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Canyon Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Canyon Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 Canyon Creek have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 Canyon Creek does not have units with air conditioning.
