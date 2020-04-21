1239 Canyon Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed/ 3 Bath close to TAMU! August 2020 Pre-Lease! - This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Canyon Creek has been completely updated! This spacious 2 story patio home boasts a huge, 2 story entryway, large living room and a spacious, galley kitchen! New, stylish vinyl wood flooring throughout, updated light fixtures and hardware, fresh paint on all walls gives the home a very modern look and feel. This one won't be available long! Call Lexi Standley at 936-348-1805 today for a private showing!



(RLNE5447062)