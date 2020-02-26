1014 Lyceum Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous home on a lovely cul-de-sac in beautiful University Preserve gated community. Located in the heart of College Station this home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. Lovely family room with tons of natural light, soaring ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Formal dining and chef's dream kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, island, eating bar & walk in pantry. Private master suite and wonderful upstairs game room. Great patio in back wonderful for entertaining family and friends. Located close to Texas A&M, restaurants, shopping, schools and entertainment. Available now for immediate move in! Pictures were taken when the house was staged.