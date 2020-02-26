All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:31 PM

1014 Lyceum Court

1014 Lyceum Court · (979) 255-1904
Location

1014 Lyceum Court, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous home on a lovely cul-de-sac in beautiful University Preserve gated community. Located in the heart of College Station this home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. Lovely family room with tons of natural light, soaring ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Formal dining and chef's dream kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, island, eating bar & walk in pantry. Private master suite and wonderful upstairs game room. Great patio in back wonderful for entertaining family and friends. Located close to Texas A&M, restaurants, shopping, schools and entertainment. Available now for immediate move in! Pictures were taken when the house was staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Lyceum Court have any available units?
1014 Lyceum Court has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1014 Lyceum Court have?
Some of 1014 Lyceum Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Lyceum Court currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Lyceum Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Lyceum Court pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Lyceum Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1014 Lyceum Court offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Lyceum Court does offer parking.
Does 1014 Lyceum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Lyceum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Lyceum Court have a pool?
No, 1014 Lyceum Court does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Lyceum Court have accessible units?
No, 1014 Lyceum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Lyceum Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Lyceum Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Lyceum Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Lyceum Court does not have units with air conditioning.
