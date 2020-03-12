1003 Dominik

Amenities

key fob access furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished refrigerator Property Amenities key fob access

Absolute one-of-a-kind 4 bed/4 bath rental property in the much-desired Eastgate neighborhood!This house is located across the street from sorority row, super close to the Texas A&M campus, and within walking distance of the bus route.The house sits on more than 1/2 acre and comes partially furnished-both rare finds for rental houses in College Station!The interior boasts 4 large, master suites with keyless entries for privacy.Each bedroom comes furnished with a bed and built-in drawers, mattress, and a desk. The kitchen comes stocked with all appliances, including 2 refrigerators, and also has 4 pantries! Owner pays for lawn care and pest control. Don't miss this incredible, luxury rental!