College Station, TX
1003 Dominik
1003 Dominik

1003 Dominik Drive · (337) 397-2089
Location

1003 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

key fob access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
key fob access
Absolute one-of-a-kind 4 bed/4 bath rental property in the much-desired Eastgate neighborhood!This house is located across the street from sorority row, super close to the Texas A&M campus, and within walking distance of the bus route.The house sits on more than 1/2 acre and comes partially furnished-both rare finds for rental houses in College Station!The interior boasts 4 large, master suites with keyless entries for privacy.Each bedroom comes furnished with a bed and built-in drawers, mattress, and a desk. The kitchen comes stocked with all appliances, including 2 refrigerators, and also has 4 pantries! Owner pays for lawn care and pest control. Don't miss this incredible, luxury rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Dominik have any available units?
1003 Dominik has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1003 Dominik currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Dominik isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Dominik pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Dominik is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1003 Dominik offer parking?
No, 1003 Dominik does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Dominik have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Dominik does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Dominik have a pool?
No, 1003 Dominik does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Dominik have accessible units?
No, 1003 Dominik does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Dominik have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Dominik does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Dominik have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Dominik does not have units with air conditioning.
