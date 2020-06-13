230 Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX with balcony
Cibolo is a Native American and Spanish word that means buffalo, or bison, which used to roam this part of southern Texas.
Close to San Antonio in Guadalupe County, Cibolo, with a population of around 15,000, offers a small-town feeling with big-city amenities close at hand. Bearing a town motto as the "city of choice," this pleasant community is big on the outdoors and includes the Crescent Bend Nature Center with over 100 acres to hike and explore. The Guadalupe River is a big draw to rafters and boaters, and while many residents commute to San Antonio for work, the drive time is less than twenty minutes. Weather is temperate: while sometimes hot in the summer months, warm winters and mild springs make this a great place to live if you like the outdoors -- and definitely if you're not all about parkas. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cibolo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.