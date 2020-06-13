Apartment List
230 Apartments for rent in Cibolo, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Saddle Villa
500 Saddle Villa, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2429 sqft
500 Saddle Villa Available 08/01/20 METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH - METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED 2 STORY HOME IN SADDLE CREEK RANCH * CUL-DE-SAC LOT, NO THRU TRAFFIC * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * TILE FLOOR IN WET AREAS *

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
228 CANYON VISTA
228 Canyon Vista, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2544 sqft
228 CANYON VISTA Available 07/01/20 LARGE CIBOLO RENTAL! - LARGE RENTAL IN CIBOLO VISTA SUBDIVISION. MASTER BEDROOM, THREE SECONDARY BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS AND GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS. ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
417 CATTLE RUN
417 Cattle Run, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,897
2382 sqft
Beautiful & Spaciness 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features a large downstairs master bedrm & walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and double vanities. Upstairs game room, ceramic tile in kitchen, ceiling fans throughout, and covered back patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
416 WAGON WHEEL WAY
416 Wagon Wheel Way, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2728 sqft
This beautiful two story home in Cibolo is in immaculate condition. Home boasts tile down stairs in living space for easy cleaning, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
261 ARCADIA PL
261 Arcadia Place, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1524 sqft
* One Story, 1524 sq ft, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Willow Pointe
1 Unit Available
112 S WILLOW WAY
112 South Willow Way, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1515 sqft
Entire interior is currently being painted to a neutral greige color. New pictures will be posted after painting has been completed. Great one story with 3 bedrooms and a study. Exterior painted April 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
112 Landmark Haven
112 Landmark Haven, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2354 sqft
This like-new home has been well loved & has lots of beautiful features. From the open floor plan to the tall ceilings, from the laminate wood flooring to the granite kitchen counters, you'll love to call this place home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
209 NOMAD LN
209 Nomad Lane, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2555 sqft
Gorgeous home now available in the highly desired Buffalo Crossing neighborhood. This four-bedroom, two and a half bath home is within walking distance to Steele high school.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
402 MAYFLOWER
402 Mayflower, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
2354 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in a peaceful community. This home features an open floor plan, all stainless steel kitchen appliances are included, washer & dryer, water softener are as is. with a covered patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
233 FLINT RD
233 Flint Road, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
Single Story Rental (Refridge Convey) 3 Bedrooms with Ceramic tile (Family, Kitchen/Brkft, Entry, Utility & Bathrooms). Just georgeous! Covered patio, & garage door opener included as well as 42" cab & granite c/tops in kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Willow Pointe
1 Unit Available
276 Willow Bluff
276 Willow Bluff, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2661 sqft
MOVE IN READY! FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW FLOORING, NEW CARPET. Spacious 4 bed/3 full baths home in community of Willow Bridge. Open floor plan with abundant natural light. Kitchen offers eat-in dining, electric cooking, and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
408 Dove Wing
408 Dove Wing, Cibolo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3183 sqft
Spacious Cibolo home with neighborhood pool - Property Id: 274966 Spacious home in desirable Falcon Ridge. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, multiple living and dining spaces, with an office! Cozy covered back patio to relax on.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
210 KENSINGTON DR
210 Kesington Drive, Cibolo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3238 sqft
Large, open floor plan with no carpet in living space. Granite kitchen with stainless appliances, fridge included, with tons of prep space. Two dining areas plus a breakfast bar. Covered patio for summer backyard fun. Gameroom up,master suite down.

1 of 25

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
204 Rustic Trail
204 Rustic Trail, Cibolo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2101 sqft
Lovely property now available in Saddle Creek Ranch. You will feel right at home in this open floorplan home with high ceilings & lots of natural sunlight. The home features laminate wood flooring & tile throughout downstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Cibolo

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2529 Crusader Bend
2529 Crusader Bend, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2167 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home in Belmont Park. Well maintained rental in Belmont Park. Upgrades include stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator that will convey, 2' faux wood blinds, ceramic tile, and much more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2904 Winding Trail
2904 Winding Trail, Schertz, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2839 sqft
This beautiful spacious home that shows pride of ownership. Featuring the master bedroom downstairs, with separate garden tub/ shower and double vanities. All secondary bedrooms with walk in closets and game room upstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2836 Berry Way
2836 Berry Way, Schertz, TX
Studio
$1,850
2836 Berry Way (Schertz) - Great Home in Schertz Area on Cul De Sac in a gated community. Living/Dining room is airy and spacious. Master Bedroom has private deck. Tiled Master bath w/ separate tub/shower. Large Kitchen with Family Room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2545 Sir Barton Bay
2545 Sir Barton Bay Drive, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2527 sqft
Spacious Rental Home Located in Shertz Texas Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5141 Storm King
5141 Storm King, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1527 sqft
3/2 in Shertz, TX - Well-kept 3/2 in Schertz, TX! Granite countertops, large island and tons of counter space and cabinets in the kitchen. Come enjoy your morning coffee on the covered patio. (RLNE5224726)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1628 Rolling Brook Ln
1628 Rolling Brook Lane, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2426 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
~Just in time for summer is this beautiful home in Wynnbrook w/an inground pool and hot tub!!!~Ceramic tile & laminate throughout the downstairs~Study/4th bedroom w/closet off of the entryway~Island kitchen has an abundance of cabinets &

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
728 Hollow Ridge
728 Hollow Ridge, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
Open 3 bedroom, 2 bath floorplan that includes 9 ft. ceilings and a large walk-in shower. Conveniently located in the city of Schertz, Riata Terrace has award winning SCUCISD schools, park and pool and easy access to I-35, Ft.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5257 Brookline
5257 Brookline, Schertz, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2252 sqft
Available Now! This beautiful five bedroom home has just been updated (May, 2020). Stunning wood floors throughout the two living areas, a pretty separate dining room, and all 5 bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
717 AMERICAN FLAG
717 American Flag, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2938 sqft
This home is beautiful from the crown molding throughout the first floor to the laminate wood flooring, neutral paint colors & open floor plan - This home has it all! The kitchen opens to the family room & features an island w/ a breakfast bar.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6105 Portchester
6105 Portchester, Schertz, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1758 sqft
Great home located on a cul-de-sac lot. This beautiful open floorplan features updated lighting and ceiling fans, a study, great sized bedrooms, master suite with a full bathroom and more.
City Guide for Cibolo, TX

Cibolo is a Native American and Spanish word that means buffalo, or bison, which used to roam this part of southern Texas.

Close to San Antonio in Guadalupe County, Cibolo, with a population of around 15,000, offers a small-town feeling with big-city amenities close at hand. Bearing a town motto as the "city of choice," this pleasant community is big on the outdoors and includes the Crescent Bend Nature Center with over 100 acres to hike and explore. The Guadalupe River is a big draw to rafters and boaters, and while many residents commute to San Antonio for work, the drive time is less than twenty minutes. Weather is temperate: while sometimes hot in the summer months, warm winters and mild springs make this a great place to live if you like the outdoors -- and definitely if you're not all about parkas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cibolo, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cibolo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

