Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool playground basketball court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

Majestic corner two-story home. Master bedroom and bathroom are downstairs. Garden tub with a double vanity. Large kitchen and pantry. With Carpet, Ceramic tile, and wood floors, there is something for everyone. Two car garage. Area features a pool, playground, and basketball courts. Incentives offered for long term leases. Must see, must rent this fabulous executive home!