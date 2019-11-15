557 Saddle Back Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

The very BEST HOME for LEASE in Cibolo Valley Ranch. Stunning wood laminate flooring in bedrooms ++ pretty ceramic tile for allergy free living! Crown molding at entry, living, kitchen, and master adds a sophisticated look. Cooking is easy and fun in the beautiful eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & includes side-by-side refrigerator. Split bedroom plan offers privacy and relaxation and the spacious master suite is comfortable and inviting. Step outside and enjoy the covered patio!

IMMACULATE! Beautiful eat-in kitchen is hub of this home; central to the large family room, master suite and covered patio. Apply at http://HPMapp.com. Separate applications for all persons over 18. Pay App fee online; security deposits due at time of application approval must be cashiers check/money order delivered to Heritage Property Management, 2338 N Loop 1604 W #120.