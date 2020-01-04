5473 CYPRESS PT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful home is like new and just waiting for you to enjoy! The beautiful large kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless appliances including a fridge, walk in pantry, desk and ample storage! The open floor plan makes for great entertaining with a seperate office or formal dining. The master is conveniently located downstairs with a huge walk in shower. Upstairs boast 2 full bathrooms, one of which is a jack & Jill. There is loads of space in the game room for your entertainment.