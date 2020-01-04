5473 CYPRESS PT

Amenities
This beautiful home is like new and just waiting for you to enjoy! The beautiful large kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless appliances including a fridge, walk in pantry, desk and ample storage! The open floor plan makes for great entertaining with a seperate office or formal dining. The master is conveniently located downstairs with a huge walk in shower. Upstairs boast 2 full bathrooms, one of which is a jack & Jill. There is loads of space in the game room for your entertainment.