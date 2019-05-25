4610 Haeckerville Rd.

Amenities

A beautiful, mature Crepe Myrtle tree lined driveway welcomes you into this 3 bedroom, 2 bath sitting on 1.36 acres. - Pets are not accepted at this property.



$125 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Security Deposit: $1,625



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.



* If access to neighborhood amenities applies and is desired, tenant must pay user fees/deposits.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional insured.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.



