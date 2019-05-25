All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

4610 Haeckerville Rd.

4610 County Road 327 · No Longer Available
Location

4610 County Road 327, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful, mature Crepe Myrtle tree lined driveway welcomes you into this 3 bedroom, 2 bath sitting on 1.36 acres. - Pets are not accepted at this property.

$125 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Security Deposit: $1,625

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

* If access to neighborhood amenities applies and is desired, tenant must pay user fees/deposits.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. The homeowner must be listed as an additional insured.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE4915008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Haeckerville Rd. have any available units?
4610 Haeckerville Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
Is 4610 Haeckerville Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Haeckerville Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Haeckerville Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Haeckerville Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Haeckerville Rd. offer parking?
No, 4610 Haeckerville Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4610 Haeckerville Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Haeckerville Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Haeckerville Rd. have a pool?
No, 4610 Haeckerville Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Haeckerville Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4610 Haeckerville Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Haeckerville Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Haeckerville Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4610 Haeckerville Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4610 Haeckerville Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
