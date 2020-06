Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This Four Bedrooms or Three with a Study is just gorgeous!!! Ceramic tile through Family, Kitchen/Brkft, Entry, Utility & Baths. Sprinkler system and covered patio, & garage door opener included as well as 42" cab & granite c/tops in kitchen. You will be located in the award winning school district of SCUCISD. You will be close to Randolph AFB, Fort Sam Houston, & Shopping!!!