420 Hinge Falls

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Large 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths located in desired Cibolo area. Home offers big bedrooms all upstairs with walk in closets. Kitchen is an Eat-In Kitchen with black stove/range and refrigerator included. Living area and bedrooms have carpet. This home is close to Randolph Air Force Base and The Forum. Located just minutes from new EVO Events and Entertainment and new Santikos bowling and movie theatres.